HOUSTON (KIAH) New research recently revealed that the average American’s credit score increased by 7 points in 2021, the personal-finance website WalletHub analyzed the median credit scores of residents in 2,572 cities and today released its report on 2022’s Cities with the Highest & Lowest Credit Scores, as well as accompanying videos and expert commentary.



The median credit score in Houston is 662, which falls into the Good category and ranks in the 11th percentile relative to all other cities. (99th Percentile = Best)



If you are curious as to know how they compare with the average Jane or Joe in their city, you can access their free credit score by joining the WalletHub community.

How to fix your credit score

View your credit report and score – FREE report

Repair errors on your credit report like (spelling errors, wrong records, duplicate or wrong accounts, etc…)

Build, maintain a good credit history to keep score healthy (pay off high-interest, new credit accounts)

Keep a good debt-to-credit ratio

Check out how long you’ve had credit accounts

Pay on time

Open a new credit line

Overall, keep your credit accounts up to date and in good standing. Review your credit report on a regular basis and take care of your lines of credit over time.