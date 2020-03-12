How to get refund on RodeoHouston tickets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 88th annual Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has been cancelled amidst coronavirus concerns. 11 days ahead of the scheduled closing on March 22nd. That means that 12 RodeoHouston concerts are cancelled as well, leaving thousands of patrons wondering how to get a refund on their tickets.

Rodeo officials say that a ticket refund process is in the works and will be communicated by Thursday, March 12th.

Both StubHub and SeatGeek are offering full refunds for events impacted by coronavirus. If an event is canceled, they will contact you.

As far as scholarships, rodeo officials said that this year’s will be fulfilled. Still, money will be lost. The rodeo generates at least $227 million and creates nearly 3,700 direct jobs. Not to mention contractors.

For now, we’ll have to wait until 2021 to get our full RodeoHouston experience.