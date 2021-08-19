How will Hurricane Grace impact South Texas? : Meteorologist Jim Danner

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Grace made landfall as a hurricane Thursday morning in Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula.

As expected, Grace will slightly weaken while interacting with land, but then strengthens a bit more back to hurricane status as it heads westward across the southern Gulf of Mexico, making another Mexico landfall Friday night.

Meteorologist Jim Danner from Brownsville, Texas gives insight on the possible impacts Hurricane Grace will have on southern Texas as she pushes her into the gulf. Here’s a look:

On Wednesday 10 a.m. updates from the National Hurricane Center showed that Grace had strengthened to a hurricane with 75 mph sustained winds. It’s moving west into Mexico with landfall expected Thursday morning in the Yucatan Peninsula.

Although Grace will be too far south to have any significant impact on southeast Texas the National Weather Service says some Texas beaches could see increased rip currents this weekend.