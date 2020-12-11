How you can make 5K this holiday season

HOUSTON (CW39) If you are looking to make some extra cash this holiday season, then take a look at surveillance video released from Houston Police. If you recognize the suspects, notify Crime Stoppers and claim your 5K.

Suspects identity sought in cell phone store robbery that occurred on Dec. 1 at the 15000 block of S. Post Oak. If you know who they are, please call @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS w/info. See story here–>https://t.co/za3yX3UWya pic.twitter.com/4uHDuqUhBv — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) December 10, 2020

Take a look at the official Houston Police Robbery Divisions release below on this incident. Remember all tips to Crime Stoppers will always remain anonymous.

The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division need the public’s assistance identifying the suspects responsible for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. On Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 12:40 pm, two unknown males entered a cell phone store, located at the 15000 block of South Post Oak, in Houston, Texas. One of the males walked up to the employee, pulled out a handgun and demanded the money from the cash registers. The suspects removed the money from the registers and then went to the back office and removed phones from the safe. The suspects then fled the scene in an unknown direction. Houston PD #1596471-20 Suspect #1: Black male, 18 to 22 years old, 5’6 to 5’9, 120 to 130 pounds, dark complexion, black hoodie, black pants and white shoes and wore gloves. Suspect #2: Black male, 18 to 22 years old, 125 to 135 pounds, dark complexion, black hoodie, black pants and Nike sandals with white socks and wore gloves. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org