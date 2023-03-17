HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police have arrested a man connected with burglaries of two Midtown bars in the last four months.

Reginald Van Jones, 46, was charged with two counts of burglary, police said at a news conference on Friday. Most of the charges stem from robberies on Jan.

Det. Bernard Ng said that Jones was allegedly involved in robberies at the Reserve 101 bar at 1201 Caroline Street, and The Rustic restaurant on 1836 Polk Street, in a string of robberies dating back to December to March.

Ng said that the reported losses at the Reserve 101 bar were around $16,400, while losses at The Rustic were around $5,300.

Surveillance video at both locations was what led police to Jones, Ng said, especially the high-definition cameras that both areas had.

Jones has been arrested 63 times in the state of Texas, 54 of them in Harris County, Ng said. He has been convicted 37 of those cases, most of them were of burglary.

Police said that the investigation is still ongoing at this time.

Police said that to help prevent future burglaries, businesses should invest in good high-quality cameras with strong data storage for as long as 30 days, as well as a battery backup. Also, good lighting in dark areas and around doors, burglary bars on windows and strong safes are also good things to have, along with a strong alarm system.