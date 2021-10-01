HPD, city officials urge COVID safety as National Night Out returns to Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – National Night Out is back for the city of Houston on Tuesday, Oct. 5 starting at 6 p.m. During this time, communities come outside to meet their neighbors and area Houston police commanders and officers.
This is the 38th Annual National Night Out, which was created to strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community relationships. Since 1984, communities have been hosting this event with the intent to raise awareness of crime prevention and to send a message that communities and police are working together to keep crime out.
The celebration was postponed last year due to COVID-19. Now National Night Out is back for 2021, but city officials are urging residents to host small, individual gatherings in their own driveways to maintain social distancing.
