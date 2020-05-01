Harris County: “Be aware of the dangers out there” as reopening begins – Daily coronavirus update 5/1/2020

News
Posted: / Updated:

Houston Parks and Recreation teams open parking lot to Hermann Park after stay at home order expires.

5/1/2020 11am — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Harris County medical leaders are asking the public to stay home if you can. She is warning the public that “our works is far from over.”

Medical representatives along with Judge Hidalgo strongly advise to use face covering. and to keep “immaculate hygiene.”

“Be aware of the dangers out there.”

Harris County Medical Official

5/1/2020 9:30am — New police cadets are graduating wearing masks on graduation day:

Parks are reopening…

A reminder to know your risk of infection and use proper facemask or covering:

Also know about Contact Tracing…

Harris County is reporting 97 new cases of COVID-19:

A reminder to thank our essential workers:

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Morning Dose, Lindsey Day - Fitness Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morning Dose, Lindsey Day - Fitness Friday"

Morning Dose, Trey Serna - EXCLUSIVE: Local Nurse Tests Positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morning Dose, Trey Serna - EXCLUSIVE: Local Nurse Tests Positive for COVID-19"

Morning Dose, Courtney Carpenter - It's Not Hou, It's Me, Masks & Murals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morning Dose, Courtney Carpenter - It's Not Hou, It's Me, Masks & Murals"

Morning Dose, Where's Maggie? - Local Mom Movement To Help Frontline

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morning Dose, Where's Maggie? - Local Mom Movement To Help Frontline"

Businesses Are Open After Stay At Home Order Expired

Thumbnail for the video titled "Businesses Are Open After Stay At Home Order Expired"
More Video

Latest Weather Forecast

More Weather
More Remarkable Women

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular