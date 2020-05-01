Harris County: “Be aware of the dangers out there” as reopening begins – Daily coronavirus update 5/1/2020

Houston Parks and Recreation teams open parking lot to Hermann Park after stay at home order expires.

5/1/2020 11am — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Harris County medical leaders are asking the public to stay home if you can. She is warning the public that “our works is far from over.”

Medical representatives along with Judge Hidalgo strongly advise to use face covering. and to keep “immaculate hygiene.”

“Be aware of the dangers out there.” Harris County Medical Official

Live from @HoustonTranStar with @HarrisCoJudge Lina Hidalgo and our trusted local health experts and leaders. Tune in to the live-stream now. https://t.co/fvNATUfHFA — houstontranstar (@houstontranstar) May 1, 2020

5/1/2020 9:30am — New police cadets are graduating wearing masks on graduation day:

Parks are reopening…

As of this morning, May 1, the parking lot adjacent to Hermann Park Golf Course is open. Yesterday, our urban park rangers prepared for the opening. pic.twitter.com/De6VhInROB — HPARD (@HPARD) May 1, 2020

A reminder to know your risk of infection and use proper facemask or covering:

Also know about Contact Tracing…

Harris County is reporting 97 new cases of COVID-19:

A reminder to thank our essential workers: