HOUSTON (CW39) A small town police officer who was directing traffic as part of an off-duty job in Houston was hit by a car Monday afternoon.

The 41-year-old woman who primarily works for the Stagecoach Police Department suffered an injury to her shoulder and had to go to the hospital, but she’s since been released.

Houston Police are searching for the driver who hit her.

Frank Roy Todaro, 75, is charged with aggravated assault against a public servant.

The Stagecoach officer was directing traffic in the 11-hundred block of North Post Oak Road in Houston.

First, she stood in front of the car HPD said Todaro was driving after he supposedly disregarded an order she gave him.

Then, as she walked toward the driver’s side door, HPD says Todaro started driving off and hit her.

The public is asked to call the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if they know where Todaro is.