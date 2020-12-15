HPD: This guy is responsible for at least seven robberies

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department Robbery Division is looking for the public’s help identifying a suspect that is responsible for at least seven robberies in the Houston area.

Investigators say the robberies started on November 8th and all were committed in the same fashion. He acts like he’s going to make a purchase, shows a gun in his waistband and then takes the cash from the register.

Take a look at the store surveillance camera and see if you recognize the suspect. If you can help authorities locate him, Crimestoppers will pay you $5,000.

For more details take a look at the official police report below.

The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division need the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for a series of aggravated robberies. On Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 8:30 pm, an unknown male entered a store, located at the 11000 block of S. Wilcrest, in Houston, Texas. The male approached the employee at the counter and acted as though he was going to make a purchase. The male then informed the employee that he had a gun and demanded the money from the cash register while displaying the handle of the gun from his waistband. The employee then opened the cash drawer and handed the suspect the money. The suspect then fled in an unknown direction. Houston PD #1489490-20 This suspect is believed to be the same suspect responsible for at least seven robberies, all committed in similar fashion, since November 8. The following case was also released on Dec 11 involving the same suspect: https://youtu.be/T4lzU2a2un4 Suspect description: Black male, 35 to 45 years old, 6’2 to 6’3, 150 to 190 pounds, dark complexion and medium build. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org