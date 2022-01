HOUSTON (AP) – The U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development is halting the distribution of $1.95 billion for flood mitigation projects following Hurricane Harvey. A HUD report said the Texas General Land Office has failed to provide paperwork detailing how the money would be spent to help people and communities at risk of natural disasters and climate change.

The statement says the state has 45 days to provide the paperwork. Land commissioner spokesperson Brittany Eck told local sources that a 628 page document provided to HUD satisfied the requirement and called the move “political.”