Huge cash reward offered for stolen guns

HOUSTON (CW39) The Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) is looking for information leading to the arrest of armed robbers who stole over 80 guns at a pawn shop earlier this month. If you can help authorities locate the suspects they will pay you $12,500!

According to officials, robbers held up the employees at the Bayou Pawn and stole 83 guns, jewelry and undisclosed amount of cash. They took off in black Chevy Equinox.

If you have any information on this case you are asked to call the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS.