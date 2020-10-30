Humble ISD breaking ground on new schools

(HUMBLE CW39) Humble ISD officials are breaking ground on Friday, October 30th on three different school construction projects.

The three projects include: a new middle school; major renovations and additions for Humble High School; and major renovations and expansion for Quest Early College High School on Friday, October 30.



Two groundbreaking ceremonies will occur at Quest Early College High School, which is located at the site of Humble ISD’s former Career and Technology Education Center (C.A.T.E.) at 9155 Will Clayton Parkway near Wilson Road.



The first groundbreaking is for renovations planned for Humble High School, located at 1700 Wilson Road. Humble ISD’s oldest high school, Humble High School is being renovated to receive a modern cafeteria, library, performing arts theatre, Career and Technical Education wing and athletics wing designed to meet the needs of 21st-century students. The athletics wing will include a competition gym, auxiliary gym, and locker rooms. The project will increase campus size by just over 63,000 square feet to nearly 552,000 total square feet. The Humble High School project will be completed by August 2022.



Following the Humble High School groundbreaking, another ceremony will take place for expansion and renovations at Quest Early College High School. Once complete, the new campus will measure 33,079 square feet and will serve 600 students.



The third groundbreaking ceremony of the day will be at the site of the district’s 10th middle school, located next to Ridge Creek Elementary, 15201 Woodland Hills Drive. Middle School #10 is being built to help accommodate new growth in the district’s southern region. The new campus is designed to serve 1,100 students. It will feature a media library, large group instruction rooms, and a Career and Technical Education wing. The three-story campus will be over 206,000 square feet and will be ready to welcome its first students at the start of the 2022-2023 school year.





What: Groundbreaking for Humble High School Additions

When: 8 a.m., Friday, Oct. 30

Where: 9155 Will Clayton Parkway, 77338

What: Groundbreaking for Quest Early College High School Additions



When: 8:15 a.m., Friday, Oct. 30

Where: 9155 Will Clayton Parkway, 77338

What: Middle School #10 Groundbreaking

When: 8:45 a.m., Friday, Oct. 30

Where: 15201 Woodland Hills Drive, 77396, just north of Ridge Creek Elementary School



