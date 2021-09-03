Hurricane Ida may shake up Texas gas prices

Gas pumps are submerged in water as the Schuylkill River exceeds its bank in the East Falls section of Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in the aftermath of downpours and high winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ida that hit the area. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

HOUSTON (CW39) – Ahead of the Labor Day weekend, Ida is bringing temporary Gas Price Volatility to many Texas Metros. According to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch, the state’s gas price average is $2.81 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. That price is two cents more than from this day last week and compared to the prices in 2020, prices are 90 cents more per gallon. According to a report by AAA Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.16 per gallon, in Victoria drivers are paying the least at $2.69 per gallon and Houston drivers are paying at least $2.76 per gallon. Nationally, AAA says the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.18, which is three cents more when compared to this day last week. Still drivers in Texas are paying the 2nd lowest gas price average in the country.

Courtesy: AAA Texas

Courtesy: AAA Texas

Ida’s impact at the pump will be felt for many drivers as we head into the final stretch of the summer driving season this Labor Day holiday weekend. However, the pump price increases caused by the large hurricane should only be temporary AAA Texas Spokesperson Daniel Armbruster

Ida hit the Gulf Coast as major hurricane, impacting gas and oil production but AAA says they anticipate operations could resume for many of those facilities in the next 3 weeks. In the meantime, refineries are conducting initial infrastructure inspections to assess a timeline for safely resuming operations. AAA predicts this will be the most expensive Labor Day weekend for gas prices since 2014. For more details on gas prices visit gasprices.aaa.com.