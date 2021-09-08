Hurricane Ida: The numbers behind the storm

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KIAH

KIAH

HOUSTONTexas (KIAH) It’s only been ten days since Hurricane Ida devasted the Louisiana coast. The storm slammed into Louisiana before moving up across the country, leaving a path of destruction. CW39 Meteorologist Star Harvey gives us a look at some of the shocking numbers from Ida.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss