Hurricane kit checklist: Are you ready?

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Although track details remain uncertain as of Thursday morning for tropical system Invest 99L, it’s the perfect reminder about how important it is to review your hurricane preparedness plans now. Build a kit, find out if you are in an evacuation zone, make an evacuation plan, review your insurance, etc.

BUILDING A HURRICANE KIT

Water (one gallon per person per day, for drinking and sanitation—up to a 7-day supply).

Non-perishable food (up to a 7-day supply per person).

Battery-powered radio (with extra batteries) or hand-crank radio.

Weather radio with tone alert and extra batteries.

Flashlight and extra batteries.

First-aid supplies.

Whistle to signal for help.

Filter mask or cotton t-shirt, to help filter the air.

Moist towelettes, garbage bags, soap, disinfectant, and plastic ties for personal sanitation.

Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities (water and electric).

Manual can opener if your kit contains canned food.

Plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter-in-place.

Plastic tarps for emergency roof repair.

Items for unique family needs, such as daily prescription medications, infant formula, or diapers.

Mess kits, paper cups, plates, and plastic utensils.

Cash and change.

Paper towels.

Fire extinguisher.

Rain gear, sturdy shoes, long pants, and gloves.

Matches in a waterproof container.

Important family documents such as copies of insurance policies, identification, birth certificates, passports, and bank account records in a waterproof, portable container.

A stuffed animal or toy for your child and something to help occupy their time, like books or coloring books. If this includes a hand-held video game, make sure you have extra batteries.

Click here to view Houston’s Office of Emergency Management (OEM) full disaster kit checklist.