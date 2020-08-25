Skip to content
CW39 Houston
Houston
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
No Wait Weather
CW39 Weather Radar
Hurricane Season
Warnings
Closures
No Wait Traffic
Houston Airport Systems
High Water Areas
Hurricane Laura
News
Local
Texas
Border Report
Destination Texas
Health
Fitness Friday
FREE COVID-19 Testing
School Districts
Sports
Politics
Mystery Wire
Newsfeed Now
National
Entertainment
Top Stories
What you need to know about the 2020 hurricane season
Top Stories
Help on the way: Austin fire, EMS crews head to Texas coast
Video
Galveston issues mandatory evacuation ahead of storm
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Laura becomes hurricane as Marco dissipates
Houston Salvation Army prepares to help as Laura approaches
Video
VIDEO
Watch today’s show!
LIVE East Beach
LIVE Stewart Beach
LIVE The Strand
LIVE Moody Gardens Pyramid
LIVE Penguins Moody Gardens
LIVE Pier 21
LIVE Marina
LIVE 500 Seawall Blvd.
LIVE Seawall @ 22nd
LIVE Seawall @ 42nd
LIVE Seawall @ 61st St.
LIVE Seawall @ 77th
Shows
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Work For Us
Meet the Team
Program Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Hurricane Laura
Newsfeed Now: Gulf Coast prepares for Hurricane Laura
Live
What you need to know about the 2020 hurricane season
Zip Zones Map: Understanding Houston’s evacuation process
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Laura becomes hurricane as Marco dissipates
Houston Salvation Army prepares to help as Laura approaches
Video
More Hurricane Laura Headlines
‘In the bullseye:’ Gulf preps for Laura to slam as hurricane
Video
Scam alert: Texas AG warns of scams, price gouging ahead of Laura
‘In the bullseye:’ Gulf preps for Laura to slam as hurricane
Video
List: Mandatory, voluntary evacuations ahead of Laura
Video
Tropical Storm Laura alters Astros-Angels series
Louisiana preparing for potentially strong Laura
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Marco makes landfall; Laura forecast to hit Louisiana as Category 2
Video
Texas National Guard, Army reporting to Gulf Coast ahead of tropical storms Marco, Laura
Video
10 things to have to be prepared for Laura
Latest forecast: Laura now a hurricane, storm shifts west towards Houston area
Video
What you need to know about the 2020 hurricane season
Help on the way: Austin fire, EMS crews head to Texas coast
Video
Galveston issues mandatory evacuation ahead of storm
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Laura becomes hurricane as Marco dissipates
Houston Salvation Army prepares to help as Laura approaches
Video
Scam alert: Texas AG warns of scams, price gouging ahead of Laura
TOP VIDEO
Houston OEM Urges Preparedness
Video
Salvation Army Prepares to Help
Video
In Case You Lose Power
Video
Tweets by CW39
HOT in Houston
Video
FOLLOW CW39
LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL
TEXAS COVID-19 CASES
Don't Miss
Houston Happenings
Video
How to prepare your home for a hurricane
Video
Maggie’s Must-Haves: Staying healthy during a pandemic
Video
Lots of Safe Space: Space Center Houston is open with new attractions
Video
10th Annual Mayor’s Back to School Fest
Video
TAX FREE WEEKEND – August 7-9
Video
Houston Happenings: Wed. Aug. 5th
Video