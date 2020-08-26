Across the state line, Louisiana braces for possible direct impact from Laura

MORGAN CITY, La. (AP) — Robert Duffy and his son, Bennett, filled more than a dozen sandbags to haul to their home in Morgan City, Louisiana, about 30 miles from the coast and protected by a system of walls and levees.

“We’re getting sandbags in case we have feeder bands and rain that the city pumps cannot keep up with, and it’s possible that it could go into doors, garages, whatever,” Robert Duffy said. “So, until the pumps catch up, you always have an issue with street flooding.”

Duffy said he would like to see Laura fizzle out like Marco did before hitting land but didn’t think it was likely to happen.

“Hopefully it’s not that threatening to people, to lives, and everyone can handle it, because with COVID, I’m not certain that everybody is ready to go anywhere,” Duffy said.

In nearby Stephensville, Louisiana, Kerry Joe Richard – rod and reel in hand – waited for a catfish to bite from the dock that sits bayou-side behind his small wood-frame home.

“The only thing I’m worried about is the fish, if they quit biting,” he said.

More than half a million people have been ordered to evacuate the Texas and Louisiana coasts ahead of Hurricane Laura _ the largest U.S. evacuation of the pandemic.

Forecasters expect Laura to grow to a major Category 3 hurricane over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico before hitting the U.S. coastline late Wednesday or early Thursday.

The National Hurricane Center warns of potentially devastating damage.

Scientists predict up to 13 feet of storm surge, which could inundate the coastline.

Laura has already killed two dozen people in Haiti and the Dominican Republic.