Are you prepared? Hurricane Laura resources and links

HOUSTON (CW 39) — With Hurricane Laura approaching the Texas coast, here are some key links and resources you may want to keep handy over the next 48 hours:
Evacuation Zip Zones
The following zip zones are under a voluntary evacuation order:
- Zip Zone A
- 77058s, 77510, 77514s, 77518, 77539, 77563, 77565, 77568, 77573, 77586, 77590, 77591
- Zip Zone B
- 77058n, 77059, 77062, 77414n, 77422n, 77465n, 77507, 77511, 77514n, 77515, 77517, 77520, 77523, 77531, 77534n, 77546n, 77546s, 77560, 77566, 77571, 77577n, 77597, 77598, 77665
Hurricane Disaster & Emergency Resources
NWS Houston Galveston Phone Numbers: (281) 337-5074 ext. 234 or ext. 232
- National Hurricane Center: Twitter
- NWS Houston/Galveston
- National Hurricane Center
- Hourly Forecasts (Click Your Location)
- West Gulf River Forecast Center
- AHPS
- Know Your Hurricane Risk?
- Have a Hurricane Kit
Local Hurricane Resources
- City of Houston Office of Emergency Management
- Houston-Galveston Area Council Hurricane Preparedness Resources
- Hurricane Preparedness Workshops
- Neighborhood Centers, Inc.
- Ready Houston – Regional Disaster Preparedness
- United Way of Greater Houston
- City of Houston Emergency Information Center
- Harris County Flood Warning System
- National Weather Service Houston-Galveston
- Official Social Media Channels:
- City of Houston Emergency Information: Twitter & Facebook
- City of Houston Office of Emergency
- COH OEM Preparing for Hurricane During the COVID-19 Pandemic
- COH OEM Management:
- National Hurricane Center: Twitter: @NHC_Atlantic
- National Weather Service Houston/Galveston Forecast Office: Twitter & Facebook
Local officials including those at Harris County Precinct 4 are encouraging everyone to prepare to hurricane season 2020.
CW 39 Preparedness Resources
General Preparedness Resources
- Centers for Disease Control
- Information from the federal government on health and diseases.
- FEMA Flood Information
- Includes helpful information on flooding and multiple resources.
- FEMA Información Sobre Inundaciones
- Información en español sobre inundaciónes.
- FEMA Region VI Contact Information
- Contact information for the Federal Emergency Management Agency region responsible for the Houston area.
- FloodSmart.gov
- Find the right flood insurance policy for you
- Harris County Flood Control District
- Provides helpful information regarding flooding in Harris County.
- National Hurricane Center
- Find up-to-date information on storms forming in the Atlantic and Gulf
- National Weather Service
- Official weather warnings, observations and forecasts.
- Ready.gov
- Disaster preparedness information from the Department of Homeland Security.
- Rice University and Texas Medical Center Flood Alert System
- An integrated system utilizing radar, rain gage information, bayou stage data, and hydrologic modeling for the purpose of issuing flood warnings and forecasts for the Rice University/TMC Complex.
Take these steps to prepare yourself from dangerous weather:
- Have an emergency plan – Create an emergency plan and review it with everyone in your home. Make sure everyone knows the safest location in the home.
- Stock up on supplies – Be sure to have the proper necessities, such as water, blanket, first aid kits, flashlights, batteries, radios and any pet care items.
- Out–of-town contact – Make sure to have an out-of-state friend or family member as a contact, so they can check on your whereabouts.
- Follow emergency instructions – Follow all instructions from authorities regarding evacuation and other safety protocols. Check radio, television or other media outlets for emergency information.
- Have an evacuation route – Make sure you know your evacuation route before the hurricane hits and keep a full tank of gas.
- Protect important documents – Make sure important documents such as ID cards and other vital information are placed in a secured, waterproof container.
- Don’t forget about the pets – Have pet essentials handy, such as: pet food, medications, toys and other pet needs.
- Follow Harris County Precinct 4 updates at Facebook.com/precinct4 to receive live feeds on disaster updates, crime and arrests in your area.
Animal Care Preparation For Disaster
Ready Harris is urging folks with livestock to include all your animals in your plans.
- Be sure your pets’ vaccinations are up-to-date on parasite preventatives. Reserve board and shelter or some safe haven if you need to evacuate without them. It’s essential that they be immune to contagious diseases in a vulnerable situation.
- Arrange ahead of time to have your pets stay with friends or relatives who reside in a safe area. Contact shelters, animal hospitals or other places that might accept animals during a disaster. Try to make their safe haven along an evacuation route.
- Update your pets’ collars with proper ID tags and make microchip information. Pets can get lost easily, especially if they become scared. Keep printed photographs of your pets with you in case your phone that contains snapshots isn’t working during a disaster.
- Prepare and carry an emergency pet supply kit that includes:
- Each pet’s medical records
- Supplements and medications
- Pet carriers of proper size
- Lots of pet food and water
- Leashes and collars, and a muzzle or two if necessary
- Try to keep your pets as calm as possible during stormy weather, or when you’re traveling together.