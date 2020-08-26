Are you prepared? Hurricane Laura resources and links

HOUSTON (CW 39) — With Hurricane Laura approaching the Texas coast, here are some key links and resources you may want to keep handy over the next 48 hours:

Evacuation Zip Zones

The following zip zones are under a voluntary evacuation order:

Zip Zone A 77058s, 77510, 77514s, 77518, 77539, 77563, 77565, 77568, 77573, 77586, 77590, 77591

Zip Zone B 77058n, 77059, 77062, 77414n, 77422n, 77465n, 77507, 77511, 77514n, 77515, 77517, 77520, 77523, 77531, 77534n, 77546n, 77546s, 77560, 77566, 77571, 77577n, 77597, 77598, 77665



Hurricane Disaster & Emergency Resources

NWS Houston Galveston Phone Numbers: (281) 337-5074 ext. 234 or ext. 232

Local Hurricane Resources

Find open Red Cross Shelters

Local officials including those at Harris County Precinct 4 are encouraging everyone to prepare to hurricane season 2020.

CW 39 Preparedness Resources

General Preparedness Resources

Take these steps to prepare yourself from dangerous weather:

Have an emergency plan – Create an emergency plan and review it with everyone in your home. Make sure everyone knows the safest location in the home.

– Create an emergency plan and review it with everyone in your home. Make sure everyone knows the safest location in the home. Stock up on supplie s – Be sure to have the proper necessities, such as water, blanket, first aid kits, flashlights, batteries, radios and any pet care items.

s – Be sure to have the proper necessities, such as water, blanket, first aid kits, flashlights, batteries, radios and any pet care items. Out–of-town contact – Make sure to have an out-of-state friend or family member as a contact, so they can check on your whereabouts.

– Make sure to have an out-of-state friend or family member as a contact, so they can check on your whereabouts. Follow emergency instructions – Follow all instructions from authorities regarding evacuation and other safety protocols. Check radio, television or other media outlets for emergency information.

– Follow all instructions from authorities regarding evacuation and other safety protocols. Check radio, television or other media outlets for emergency information. Have an evacuation route – Make sure you know your evacuation route before the hurricane hits and keep a full tank of gas.

– Make sure you know your evacuation route before the hurricane hits and keep a full tank of gas. Protect important documents – Make sure important documents such as ID cards and other vital information are placed in a secured, waterproof container.

– Make sure important documents such as ID cards and other vital information are placed in a secured, waterproof container. Don’t forget about the pets – Have pet essentials handy, such as: pet food, medications, toys and other pet needs.

– Have pet essentials handy, such as: pet food, medications, toys and other pet needs. Follow Harris County Precinct 4 updates at Facebook.com/precinct4 to receive live feeds on disaster updates, crime and arrests in your area.

Animal Care Preparation For Disaster

Ready Harris is urging folks with livestock to include all your animals in your plans.

Be sure your pets’ vaccinations are up-to-date on parasite preventatives. Reserve board and shelter or some safe haven if you need to evacuate without them. It’s essential that they be immune to contagious diseases in a vulnerable situation.

Arrange ahead of time to have your pets stay with friends or relatives who reside in a safe area. Contact shelters, animal hospitals or other places that might accept animals during a disaster. Try to make their safe haven along an evacuation route.

Update your pets’ collars with proper ID tags and make microchip information. Pets can get lost easily, especially if they become scared. Keep printed photographs of your pets with you in case your phone that contains snapshots isn’t working during a disaster.

Prepare and carry an emergency pet supply kit that includes: Each pet’s medical records Supplements and medications Pet carriers of proper size Lots of pet food and water Leashes and collars, and a muzzle or two if necessary

Try to keep your pets as calm as possible during stormy weather, or when you’re traveling together.