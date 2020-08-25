AT&T bringing extra generators, equipment as Hurricane Laura takes aim

HOUSTON (NEXSTAR) — As Hurricane Laura takes aim at Houston, AT&T is working on bringing in extra equipment to communities along the upper Texas coast.
Hundreds of extra generators, high-water vehicles, airboats are being brought in and staged in numerous communities, including Presidio, Ennis, Beaumont, Windfern and Sealy, in order to be launched after Laura passes, according to AT&T officials.
AT&T also said its Network Disaster Recovery and FirstNet teams, which includes hundreds of technology recovery and support trailers, is on standby and ready to deploy to help customers and first responders.
Laura became a small hurricane on Tuesday, with the potential to grow into a Category 3 storm before its expected landfall late Wednesday. The latest forecast track shows the storm coming closer to the Houston area.