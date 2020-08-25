AT&T bringing extra generators, equipment as Hurricane Laura takes aim

HOUSTON (NEXSTAR) — As Hurricane Laura takes aim at Houston, AT&T is working on bringing in extra equipment to communities along the upper Texas coast.

Hundreds of extra generators, high-water vehicles, airboats are being brought in and staged in numerous communities, including Presidio, Ennis, Beaumont, Windfern and Sealy, in order to be launched after Laura passes, according to AT&T officials.

AT&T also said its Network Disaster Recovery and FirstNet teams, which includes hundreds of technology recovery and support trailers, is on standby and ready to deploy to help customers and first responders.

AT&T generators in Presidio, Texas, ahead of Hurricane Laura (Credit: AT&T)

Generators staged for deployment ahead of Hurricane Laura near Houston (Credit: AT&T)

A high water vehicle and generators near Houston ahead of Hurricane Laura (Credit: AT&T)

Generators in an Ennis, Texas staging yard. (Credit: AT&T)

Generators in a staging area in Presidio, Texas (Credit: AT&T)

Generators ready to be deployed in the Houston area ahead of Hurricane Laura (Credit: AT&T)

A deployable FirstNet balloon to help with communications as Hurricane Laura takes aim at the upper Texas coast (Credit: AT&T)

A FirstNet zone for customers and first responders in the Houston area (Credit: AT&T)

A FirstNet drone (Credit: AT&T)

Laura became a small hurricane on Tuesday, with the potential to grow into a Category 3 storm before its expected landfall late Wednesday. The latest forecast track shows the storm coming closer to the Houston area.