FORECAST: Hurricane Laura Impact On Houston

Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall near the Texas and Louisiana state just after midnight Thursday. We can expect isolated to scattered showers throughout the rest of Wednesday with winds and waves slowly increasing along the coast across southeast Texas.

The latest track from the National Hurricane Center has shifted the forecasted track of Hurricane Laura toward Louisiana. For Houston, this is a better scenario in terms of impacts from the storm.

However, the entire Houston area still remains under a tropical storm warning with areas in close proximity to Galveston Bay under a Hurricane Warning. The main threat for areas in close proximity to Galveston Bay will be coastal flooding with a 3-5 ft storm surge.

Houston is forecasted to experience tropical storm force winds of 39-73 mph. Therefore, securing loose items outside your home is essential. Falling trees obstructing roadways and damaging power lines causing power outages will be possible.

In terms of rainfall, the Houston area is expected to receive between 1-2 inches of rain.

Areas just west of town could receive up to 2-4 inches of rain. Some locations could see minor flooding.

We will not see impacts like we saw with Harvey or Allison since Hurricane Laura will be a fast moving storm.