Galveston County Judge to update on Hurricane Laura

HOUSTON (CW 39) — Wednesday afternoon, Galveston County Judge Mark Henry will be updating the public about Hurricane Laura.

Judge Henry is expected to tell us more about the latest updates on expected impacts to Galveston County as Hurricane Laura approaches the Gulf Coast later this evening. The Galveston County Office of Emergency Management is monitoring the storm and working with local, state and federal partners to prepare for impact to the island.

Bolivar and Galveston are most under mandatory evacuation and a curfew was put in place for local residents.

This is a developing story. Check this link at 1:30p.m. Wednesday afternoon for the latest update.

