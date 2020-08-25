Galveston nursing home residents evacuated to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (CW 39) – A nursing home in San Antonio is helping out a Galveston nursing home as the greater Houston area braces for Hurricane Laura.

San Pedro Manor is a full house after 57 evacuees from a sister facility along the coast made the trip north.

Nursing home residents were required to be evacuated as part of the mandatory evacuation order.

San Antonio fire officials were on hand to help transport patients who were otherwise immobile.

“I would say a little over an hour and a half to get everybody unloaded and that’s not including the ten that are on their way,” said Andy Dalbergo, San Pedro Manor Administrator. “If we hadn’t had the San Antonio Fire Department here helping us it probably would’ve taken us three or four hours.”

The San Antonio nursing home is now packed with 123 residents. There’s a limit of 125.

Amid a pandemic, the process of transporting nursing home residents can be even more delicate.

“Just wanted to make sure that they got a bed to lay down. I’m sure they are tired. Many of them are. Many of them are thirsty. We have food ready for them,” added Dalbergo

The staff from the Galveston facility came along to help care for the newest residents.