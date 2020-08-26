HCSO offering assistance for livestock safety during Hurricane Laura

We all need a pet kit for Hurricane Laura. What about for larger animals? Many in Texas own livestock and need to make sure those animals are safe during the hurricane.

Houston Police have taken action to secure the safety of their four-legged partners with the help of The Commandant.

Thank you for sheltering our four-legged partners! https://t.co/iwhNOGR0mo — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 26, 2020

Harris County Sheriff’s Office officials are advising preparation for livestock with tips and information.

The HCSO is also offering support for those who need assistance.

▫️ For livestock, create an identification card. Be sure it's waterproof.



▫️ Do not leave livestock tied or enclosed in a barn or structure during the storm.



▫️ If you need help call our Livestock Division at 832-927-2969 or 713-221-6000. #hounews #houwx #laura — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) August 25, 2020

We also think about our Texas livestock and have information on our Hurricane Season page here at CW39.com.

Making sure your livestock is properly identified with proper tagging and information will better insure their safety during the impending hurricane.

Livestock: Hurricane Preparedness

Know the types of flood risk in your area. Visit FEMA’s Flood Map Service Center for information.

Make an evacuation plan to identify routes and safe locations (higher elevation) for your livestock.

Maintain an inventory of the livestock on your ranch.

Have identification for all livestock (ear tags, tattoos, brands).

Identify alternate water or power sources.

Put together an emergency go kit for your livestock.

Call 2-1-1 for animal and human shelter information.

If you come across stray livestock or down fences, contact your local sheriff’s department.

If your animal needs medical assistance, contact your local veterinarian.

