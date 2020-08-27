Here’s what it was like inside a hotel 10 miles from the eye of Hurricane Laura

VINTON, La. (KXAN) — KXAN Meteorologist and Hurricane Expert David Yeomans and the rest of the team were in Vinton, Louisiana overnight, as Hurricane Laura passed through the area.

“We know we’re in the eyewall, though, because things have really, really dramatically escalated,” Yeomans reported after 1 a.m.

The crew was about 10 miles from the eye of Laura, and experienced heavy winds as they and others in the hotel took shelter in hallways.

“Not a lot of folks are in their rooms this evening — everybody’s in a safer place which is in the middle of the building on the lowest floor,” Yeomans said.

They could hear the wind whistling through windows and doors from inside the hotel, Yeomans reported. Doors on the exposed side of the hotel were boarded up shortly before the storm hit.

Rain from outside poured through the hotel’s roof, as staff set up trash cans to catch the water streaming from light fixtures in the hallway.

A window air conditioning unit in one of the upstairs rooms where a member of the KXAN team was staying was partially pushed in, Yeomans said, and they moved some of his belongings outside the room.

After the storm passed, Yeomans showed damage to a downstairs hotel room window that had been completely shattered by a piece of broken fence.

In the morning, KXAN crews ventured outside to survey the surrounding damage, including downed trees, broken signs and a severely damaged gas station roof and pumps.

Yeomans is KXAN’s in-house hurricane expert, having covered numerous storms in the past. In 2017, Yeomans rode out Hurricane Harvey in a Rockport hotel and reported from inside as Harvey made landfall. Yeomans also researched hurricane formation as part of his Master’s thesis and was a guest scientist aboard a NOAA Hurricane Hunter flight.