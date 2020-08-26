Hurricane Laura not backing down

HOUSTON (CW 39) — Wednesday, Hurricane Laura picked up winds to maximum speeds and strengthened to a Catagory 4 major hurricane just after noon (CST). Laura has already increased to 110 mph and could hit 130 mph winds before slamming into the Texas Louisiana state lines.

Hundreds of thousands are under mandatory evacuation from Galveston County to east of Lake Charles. In Texas, at least 5,000 residents are already sheltered and more are expected as Laura moves further north. Officials from Houston, and as far east as New Orleans are warning the public about massive power outages, and flash flooding and storm surges.

