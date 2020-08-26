Live blog: Water rising in Kemah ahead of Laura

The following live blog will be updated throughout storm coverage and Laura’s impact on Southwest Texas. Check back frequently for the latest information.

2:15 p.m. – Heeding warnings, Gulf Coast residents flee coming hurricane

Thousands of Gulf Coast residents fled inland from an approaching storm deemed “unsurvivable” by forecasters, heeding warnings from leaders in two states, but leaving some without help as available space in hotels and shelters filled quickly.

Evacuees arrived as far as Ennis, Texas, a city south of Dallas that’s roughly 200 miles from the coast, as the approaching Hurricane Laura grew in power hours before its expected landfall.

Leaders in both Texas and Louisiana urged residents to flee in the final hours before landfall made it too dangerous to travel.

2:05 p.m. — Kemah starting to see impact from Laura

1:50 p.m. – Grocery stores closing

All Kroger stores are closing at 6 p.m. tonight, with the exception of the Seawall Boulevard store in Galveston, which will close at 2 p.m.

Additionally, all Houston-area HEB stores will be closed by 6 p.m.

1:45 p.m. – Lightning inside Laura

1:40 p.m. – Houston city office to close

The city of Houston reports its offices will close today at 2 p.m. due to inclement weather.

1:15 p.m. – Metro suspending service

METRO Houston says service will be suspended starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday in anticipation of Laura’s arrival.

12:55 p.m. – Laura continues to grow

The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Laura has grown to a Category 4 storm packing winds of 140mph as it inches closer to the Texas-Louisiana coast. You can watch the latest video forecast here.

12:50 p.m. – Meteorologists discuss Laura’s path

Meteorologists from across the country will discuss how Laura expected to produce potentially life-threatening storm surge, extreme winds and flash flooding along the northwest Gulf Coast on Wednesday evening.

12:20 p.m. – Presidential message

President Trump tweeted, “Hurricane Laura is a very dangerous and rapidly intensifying hurricane. My Administration remains fully engaged with state & local emergency managers to continue preparing and assisting the great people Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas. Listen to local officials. We are with you!”

12:10 p.m. – Texas Southern University to close

Texas Southern University will close today at 1 p.m. The campus will reopen and classes will resume on Friday, August 28th.

12:00 p.m. – Grim warning along the coast

Donald Jones, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lake Charles, Louisiana urged all residents along or south of Interstate 10 in southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana to evacuate.

“If you do not evacuate, your life will be in immediate danger beginning this afternoon and this evening, I cannot state that any more plainly or clearly or unequivocally,” Jones said in a broadcast Wednesday morning.

The Associated Press contributed to this live blog.

