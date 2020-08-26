Live Cameras: Watch Hurricane Laura make landfall

HOUSTON (CW 39) – Wednesday morning Hurricane Laura intensified into a Category 3 major hurricane. Galveston residents have been issued a mandatory evacuation and a curfew is now in place for those choosing to ride it out. We have multiple LIVE looks at Galveston for you to view as we await Hurricane Laura to make landfall.

Live from East Beach

Strand Video Cam

