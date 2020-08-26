Houston mayor requests roads be cleared Wednesday by 8pm

Hurricane Laura

by: CW 39 Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW 39) — Just hours before Laura makes landfall along the Texas-Louisiana border, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and his staff held a news conference noting “they’re hoping for the best and preparing for the worst.”

Turner requested that all drivers be off roadways Wednesday night by 8 p.m.

“Until this storm clears and is out of here, we will continue to be prepared and ready for anything that may come Houston’s way,” Turner said.

CenterPoint representatives were on-hand and said they’re ready what could come in terms of widespread power outages. The company warned of outages that could last days depending on the wind speeds Houston experiences.

The city’s Office of Emergency Response has activated its response center and says it will continue to work until there’s no longer a threat to the area.

Turner added outreach teams are going out to check on the homeless population. The teams re focusing on the I-45 corridor between 610 and Clear Lake.

Share this story

VIDEO: HURRICANE LAURA

Higher tide at Kemah

Laura: Wednesday Afternoon Update

Lightning Inside Laura

GOV PLAN FOR RECOVERY

Gov. Abbott "Unsurvivable Storm"

Hurricane Laura Update

Hurricane Laura Update

National Weather Service issues warning

Category 4 Hurricane Laura Update

Storm Surge explained

Hurricane Laura from space

Local Laura Closures, Suspensions

Laura - View from space

Wednesday Morning Laura Update

Mandatory Evacuation Traffic Update

Wednesday Morning Laura Update

Wednesday Morning Laura Update

Storm Headlines

Lake Charles Evacuating

Storm Headlines

FOLLOW CW39

Popular

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

TEXAS COVID-19 CASES

Don't Miss