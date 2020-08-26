Houston mayor requests roads be cleared Wednesday by 8pm

HOUSTON (CW 39) — Just hours before Laura makes landfall along the Texas-Louisiana border, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and his staff held a news conference noting “they’re hoping for the best and preparing for the worst.”

Turner requested that all drivers be off roadways Wednesday night by 8 p.m.

“Until this storm clears and is out of here, we will continue to be prepared and ready for anything that may come Houston’s way,” Turner said.

CenterPoint representatives were on-hand and said they’re ready what could come in terms of widespread power outages. The company warned of outages that could last days depending on the wind speeds Houston experiences.

The city’s Office of Emergency Response has activated its response center and says it will continue to work until there’s no longer a threat to the area.

Turner added outreach teams are going out to check on the homeless population. The teams re focusing on the I-45 corridor between 610 and Clear Lake.