Now is the time to prepare: Harris County awaiting Laura's impact

Hurricane Laura

by: CW 39 Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW 39) — Hours before Laura makes landfall along the Texas-Louisiana coast, Harris County Judge, Lina Hidalgo said now is the time to prepare for Laura’s arrival.

Officials said everyone will be expected to be off the roads no later by 8:00 p.m. as heavy winds are expected by 9:00 p.m.

Power outages, down trees and unsafe road conditions are also expected for the next couple hours.

Red Cross is assisting with shelter such as hotel rooms, you can call 211 for more information.

On Tuesday, Harris County announced voluntary evacuations for Zones A & B along the coast. “Emergency Readiness” was also increased to level 2. That is the second most severe level of readiness due to Hurricane Laura.

Officials also urged everyone to limit your travel to essential needs — which would include evacuating.

