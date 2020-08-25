Harris County issues voluntary evacuation for coastal “zip zones” as Laura inches closer

HOUSTON (CW 39) — Houston and Harris County announced voluntary evacuations for Zones A & B along the coast as Laura inches closer to the Houston area.

Effective immediately, “Emergency Readiness” is also increased to level 2 for Harris County. That is the second most severe level of readiness due to Hurricane Laura.

If you are not along the coast, officials ask you to limit your travel to essential needs. They’re also asking that you be prepared to shelter in place.

The Red Cross is also helping as well as all local area emergency partners. Mayors of affected areas are also in touch with the Harris County Judge and local city officials.

“This is a dangerous storm and could be a category 3 by the time it reaches Houston. It continues to veer to the west. Do not assume it won’t hit us. Don’t assume it will not be serious. This is a serious event. If it veers further to the west, we don’t really have a whole lot of time. “ Mayor Turner

Tropical weather is expected to effect our area and multiple closures are being issued to keep the public safe. Locals are encouraged to check on seniors and people with disabilities.

In a new social media post, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has asked Houstonians to stay off the roadways for people evacuating from other areas around Houston. Find out if you live in a zip zone where possible mandatory evacuations would be issued if ordered.

