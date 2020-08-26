Louisiana braces as Laura takes aim for its coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Life threatening storm surge, extreme winds and flash flooding are all expected Wednesday near the Texas/ Louisiana border as Hurricane Laura prepares to make landfall.

Time is running out to prepare for Hurricane Laura. At least 20 million people are in its potential path. Storm surge of up to 13 feet is expected along the Gulf Coast. From Louisiana to Galveston, Texas, more than half a million are under evacuation orders.

During a pandemic, those orders become even more complicated.

The storm is responsible for more than 20 deaths in Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

Dana Winter is tracking Laura’s impact for us on the Louisiana coast. You can check out her latest report in the video above.

Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

LATEST STORIES: