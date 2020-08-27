Photos: Laura’s impact on Texas

Neftali Luna surveys damages to the children’s wing of the First Pentecostal Church caused by Hurricane Laura, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Orange, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

ORANGE, Texas (AP/CW39) — Some of the cities and communities in Texas hardest hit by Hurricane Laura were near the Louisiana border.

In Orange, Texas and nearby Newton County, Texas, many streets were blocked by large trees that had been toppled by Laura’s powerful winds.

Many homes had wind damage or damage from fallen trees. Nearly all businesses appeared to be closed as much of the area was still without electricity.

By Thursday afternoon, crews were clearing debris from streets and fixing power lines. Some residents could be seen using chainsaws to clear fallen trees in front of their homes.

Martin Almanza paddles a canoe through some street flooding following landfall of Hurricane Laura on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 in Galveston, Texas. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

The Milligan family, Treysen, 1, from left, dog Khous, mom Meagan, Braxtyn, 9, Tyleigh, 7, and dad Tyler, work on the trees that fell around their Orange, Texas, home because of Hurricane Laura on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. The family, that was flooded out of their home during Harvey decided to evacuate. They found a lot of fallen trees, but their home was untouched. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Candy and Michael Dorn sit at their car at The Forge on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Houston, waiting to hear about the status of their Beaumont home. The couple arrived on Aug. 25 with their two dogs, Babygirl and Bear to The Forge, which has become a shelter for Hurricane Laura evacuees. (Hadley Chittum/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Benjamin Luna helps recover items from the children’s wing of the First Pentecostal Church that was destroyed by Hurricane Laura, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Orange, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Neftali Luna, right, and his wife Michelle, left, help recover items from the children’s wing of the First Pentecostal Church that was destroyed by Hurricane Laura, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Orange, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)