Photos: Laura’s impact on Texas

ORANGE, Texas (AP/CW39) — Some of the cities and communities in Texas hardest hit by Hurricane Laura were near the Louisiana border.
In Orange, Texas and nearby Newton County, Texas, many streets were blocked by large trees that had been toppled by Laura’s powerful winds.
Many homes had wind damage or damage from fallen trees. Nearly all businesses appeared to be closed as much of the area was still without electricity.
By Thursday afternoon, crews were clearing debris from streets and fixing power lines. Some residents could be seen using chainsaws to clear fallen trees in front of their homes.