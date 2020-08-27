So what happened? Here’s why Houston wasn’t impacted by Hurricane Laura

HOUSTON (CW 39) — You may be waking up Thursday morning wondering what happened to the wind and rain the Houston area was expected to see from an extremely powerful Hurricane Laura.

Meteorologist Maria Sotolongo says the answer can be found in the upper levels of the atmosphere.

A ridge of high pressure pushed Hurricane Laura to the west while a trough of low pressure tried to keep it east. Sotolongo says that created an “area of least resistance” that ultimately decided the path of the storm and largely kept its impacts out of the Houston area.

The jet stream and upper-air currents were strong enough to keep the system away from the Houston metro and will continue to pave its path as it moves towards Arkansas and eventually the East Coast.

