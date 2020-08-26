Some Texans choosing to stay in homes, ride out hurricane

GALVESTON, Texas (KETK/CW 39) – As many Texans evacuated Southwest Texas in advance of Hurricane Laura, some decided to ride out the storm at home.

In Texas City, just 12 miles from Galveston, Buc-ee’s was bustling s people filled up their gas tanks and prepared to ride out the storm predicted to make landfall within 24-36 hours.

Most of the people our crews spoke with said they had no concern, but safety is key.

“We have a really nice house that’s built for storms,” said Ron Abbott, who lives in Webster. “We were here in the big flood of 1979 when we had 5 feet of water in our house. So we tore that house down. And because we live on Clear Creek we built our house on piers like a beach house so we don’t have any threat of getting water in the house. So we feel comfortable staying there. In Harvey we didn’t even lose electricity.”

“I think we can ride it out,” said Miguel Ramirez of Texas City. “I think we can be safe,”

Along the highway on Tuesday, there was not a lot of activity. But that may all change on Wednesday as landfall grows closer.

