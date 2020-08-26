‘Unsurvivable storm surge’: National Hurricane Center warns of Laura’s impact

HOUSTON (CW 39) — The National Hurricane Center is using the rare language of “unsurvivable storm surge” while describing Laura’s potential impact on the Texas-Louisiana coast noting waves will cause catastrophic damage.

NHC expects the worst of the storm surge to happen from Sea Rim State Park, Texas, to Intracoastal

City, Louisiana — which would include Calcasieu and Sabine Lakes. Meteorologists warn the surge could reach up to 30 miles inland from the coast.

The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to the right of the landfall location, according to NHC.

A storm surge warning has been issued for that area which signifies a danger of life-threatening water.

Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances, according to NHC.