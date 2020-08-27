Video: Inside the eye of the storm

Hurricane Laura

HOUSTON (CW 39) — Overnight, our photographers took a drive to Orange, Texas where the eye of Hurricane Laura passed over the area. On that drive, they saw down power lines and power lines across roadways.

Orange County Texas, just east of Beaumont, was issued a mandatory evacuation ahead of the hurricane.

Officials in the area also issued a help line for those needing assistance.

For County Residents – Emergency Management – 409-745-9794 or 409-745-9765

  • For City of Orange Residents – City of Orange – 409-883-1050
  • For City of West Orange Residents – City of West Orange – 409-883-7574
  • For City of Pinehurst Residents – City of Pinehurst – 409-886-2221
  • For City of Bridge City Residents – City of Bridge City 409-735-5028
  • For Vidor area Residents – City of Vidor 409-238-6444

Here’s a look at that video…

