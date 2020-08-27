VIDEO: Laura leaves damage in Vinton, Louisiana

Hurricane Laura

by: Chris Best

Posted: / Updated:

VINTON, La. (WKRG) — As Hurricane Laura blows farther north, crews are able to get out on the roads and see some of the damage. Meteorologist David Yeomans is in Vinton Louisiana where he saw a damaged gas station.

Laura is the strongest storm to ever hit this part of the Gulf Coast. It made landfall about 1 AM near Cameron, Louisiana with winds of more than 150 mph. Part of the roof of the gas station was ripped off and leaning on the gas pumps. Yeomans says there is debris everywhere and extensive damage to all the businesses in the area.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Share this story

VIDEO: HURRICANE LAURA

Higher tide at Kemah

Laura: Wednesday Afternoon Update

Lightning Inside Laura

GOV PLAN FOR RECOVERY

Gov. Abbott "Unsurvivable Storm"

Hurricane Laura Update

Hurricane Laura Update

National Weather Service issues warning

Category 4 Hurricane Laura Update

Storm Surge explained

Hurricane Laura from space

Local Laura Closures, Suspensions

Laura - View from space

Wednesday Morning Laura Update

Mandatory Evacuation Traffic Update

Wednesday Morning Laura Update

Wednesday Morning Laura Update

Storm Headlines

Lake Charles Evacuating

Storm Headlines

FOLLOW CW39

Popular

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

TEXAS COVID-19 CASES

Don't Miss