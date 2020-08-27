WATCH: Big rocks block road in High Island

HOUSTON (CW 39) — Overnight, our crew made their way to High Island and on Hwy 87, they found the road strewn with large rocks.

High Island Volunteer Fire Department made the scene and said it wasn’t that long ago when the rocks were put in place for new construction.

They washed onto the roadway soon after Hurricane Laura made landfall early Thursday morning. Courtney Carpenter has a look.

The rocks were cleared for passing before 6a.m..

