Watch: Meteorologist has near-miss on camera while covering Hurricane Laura

Hurricane Laura

by: FOX 8 Web Central and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

ORANGE, Texas (WJW) – It is not uncommon to see TV crews up close and personal with the stories they’re covering to keep people safe at home.

A storm chaser and meteorologist had a close encounter on camera Thursday morning while covering Hurricane Laura in Orange, Texas.

Laura made landfall in Cameron, Louisiana, but hit as such a massive storm, the impact is spreading across the Gulf Coast.

KSAT’s Justin Horne was broadcasting Thursday and describing 80 mph winds when those powerful winds ripped down a power line, causing a massive flash.

“That’s not good,” he said, keeping his composure.

“We’re going to get out of the way of that.”

Horne later tweeted about the incident, saying they were safe.

“This is what we feared may happen,” he wrote.

Share this story

VIDEO: HURRICANE LAURA

Higher tide at Kemah

Laura: Wednesday Afternoon Update

Lightning Inside Laura

GOV PLAN FOR RECOVERY

Gov. Abbott "Unsurvivable Storm"

Hurricane Laura Update

Hurricane Laura Update

National Weather Service issues warning

Category 4 Hurricane Laura Update

Storm Surge explained

Hurricane Laura from space

Local Laura Closures, Suspensions

Laura - View from space

Wednesday Morning Laura Update

Mandatory Evacuation Traffic Update

Wednesday Morning Laura Update

Wednesday Morning Laura Update

Storm Headlines

Lake Charles Evacuating

Storm Headlines

FOLLOW CW39

Popular

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

TEXAS COVID-19 CASES

Don't Miss