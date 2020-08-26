Water starts to rise in coastal Louisiana, sandbags line roadways

LAFITTE, La. (AP) — Thousands of sandbags line roadways and waterways in the town of Lafitte, Louisiana, where winds were picking up and the tide rising as Hurricane Laura pushed closer to the Texas-Louisiana border.

By noon Wednesday, water from the coast was causing inland bayous to swell – water creeping into yards and onto roads.

Though the first phase of Lafitte’s new levee system is complete, there are still low-lying areas vulnerable to storm surge.

Barbara Ledet lives in one of them. She waded through ankle-deep water that stretched from the nearby bayou to the street running in front of her house but didn’t plan to evacuate.

“We’re just staying,” Ledet said. “We’ve got a generator. We’ve stocked up on plenty foods. So, we don’t plan on leaving. He said unless it stalls and he’s worried about more water coming in, then he’ll go. But, he has boats in the back yard if we have to leave. We have another option.”

Ledet said the road in front of her home would likely become impassable overnight and into Thursday as Laura makes landfall. But she said her home is raised, and she expects to be okay.

The camp that sits next to her home was inches from taking on water.

“We’re hoping it just goes out as fast as it’s coming in and we don’t lose anything,” she said.

