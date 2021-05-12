Hurricane Preparedness Week: Getting an insurance checkup

HOUSTON (CW39) – Today is day 4 of hurricane preparedness week. With the topic of getting an insurance checkup at the forefront… I will be speaking with insurance agent, Mark Rafail, about what you need to know about filing for damages to your property.

I will have more on those answers from Mark coming up throughout the show this morning. Until then, what I can tell you is that:

If you are evacuating for a storm, bring ALL important documents with you in a waterproof container. These are vital to keep safe and keep with you throughout the process.

Learn more about your policy ahead of time

Speak to your own agent before a storm strikes so you know what to expect and know what you are covered for.

