Hurricane Preparedness Week: Getting an insurance checkup

HOUSTON (CW39) – Today is day 4 of hurricane preparedness week. With the topic of getting an insurance checkup at the forefront… I will be speaking with insurance agent, Mark Rafail, about what you need to know about filing for damages to your property.  

I will have more on those answers from Mark coming up throughout the show this morning. Until then, what I can tell you is that: 

  • If you are evacuating for a storm, bring ALL important documents with you in a waterproof container. These are vital to keep safe and keep with you throughout the process.  
  • Learn more about your policy ahead of time 
  • Speak to your own agent before a storm strikes so you know what to expect and know what you are covered for. 

