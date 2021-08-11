Hurricane season: Building a “Go-bag”

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) You’ve probably heard the saying “It only takes one storm to change your life”. When a hurricane strikes the Gulf Coast, it can bring with it numerous hazards. These hazards include inland flooding, high winds, a storm surge, etc.

In the event that a natural disaster occurs a “go-bag” will ensure you have what you need if you have to remain in your home without electricity and power or quickly evacuate your home. Make sure these supplies are already put together and in an easily-accessible place. In some emergencies, you may only have seconds to grab your belongings and vacate your home.

Some items that should be included in your “go-bag” to ensure your family’s basic comfort and well-being in case of evacuation are cash, water, food, a radio, first aid kit, important documents, among many other things. Click here to view Houston’s Office of Emergency Management (OEM) full disaster kit checklist.

In addition to building a go-bag, the OEM also recommends that you determine your risk, develop an evacuation plan, get an insurance check, strengthen your home, help your neighbor and complete a written plan.