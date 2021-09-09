Hurricane season: we’ve only just reached the peak

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) It has already been an active hurricane season in the Atlantic basin with 13 named storms so far, Mindy being the latest. Based on past seasons, September 10th is considered the peak of hurricane season. This means there could still be several more storms coming. In fact, some recent devastating storms in our region have occurred after this peak date, including Hurricane Ike in 2008 and Hurricane Rita in 2005.

It’s also worth noting that six named storms have made landfall in Texas in October, three of which were hurricanes. The point? Don’t let your guard down yet.

KIAH

Speaking of not letting your guard down, an area of low pressure will cross Southeast Mexico in the next few days, emerging in the Gulf as soon as Sunday. As of Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center has increased the odds of formation from 20% to 30%. We are at the very early stages here, so it’s very difficult to know yet whether or not this becomes a named storm.

Regardless of development, plenty of tropical moisture brings rain to the entire Texas Coast next week. Stay tuned for more details on a wet week ahead for Houston.