BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested Thursday in connection to a woman who was found dead on the outskirts of Brownsville.

Abel Giovani Nava, 22, was arrested on a charge of first degree murder, an update by the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office stated.

On Wednesday, deputies responded to the 4000 block of Ruiz Lane in Brownsville where they found the body of 22-year-old Jocelyn Morales. Deputies saw “anomalies,” and foul play was suspected, the release stated.

Throughout the night, investigators were able to gather evidence and secure an arrest warrant for Nava, who was the victim’s common law husband.

On Thursday morning, Nava was located on Ruiz Lane and was placed under arrest for the murder of Morales.

At the sheriff’s office, Nava provided a “full confession,” and attributed the crime to jealousy.

Nava remains at the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center pending arraignment.