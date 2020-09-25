Multiple I-45 accidents delay commuters Friday morning

HOUSTON (CW39) Traffic was tough for commuters making their way both in and outbound after 6am Friday morning. If you know these highways, you know that if an accident happened along I-45 during morning drive, slows remain most of the morning for those areas.

I-45 Outbound Cement Truck Accident

At 6am, a cement truck closed all inbound main lanes at Griggs causing back up to Cullen.

CW39’s Shannon LaNier was on scene all morning, providing updates on the overturned cement truck, wheels up across the highway.

I-45 Gulf Freeway Inbound 2 vehicle accident

At 7:00am, another accident shut down a left and center lane for about 30 minutes as commuters headed inbound. Two vehicles were involved. Delays backed up down to Almeda Genoa.

I-45 North Frwy Near Tidwell

Another accident near Tidwell slowed commuters coming into town. That one happened around 7:30am and cleared soon after. But the damage was done, with slows from the North Belt down to inside the Loop.

As for the Gulf Freeway, cement is strewn across the highway and TxDot says it could take several hours to clean up. Here are a few photos they’ve posted, of the scene this morning.

Hazmat crews are working to clear scene of overturned concrete truck on I-45 Gulf southbound at Griggs. Currently, all southbound mainlanes at Griggs are closed. Could take multiple hours to clear. pic.twitter.com/jxJRSFjdUq — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) September 25, 2020

At least we’re in for fantastic weather all weekend long!