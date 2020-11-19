TRAFFIC ALERT: All main lanes reopened I-45 North Frwy at Airline Dr. IB, accident cleared

HOUSTON (CW39) UPDATE: 8:13am All main lanes are back open. Only the right shoulder is blocked.

7:00am Heavy delays on the north side of town with all lanes closed due to an accident on the North Freeway inbound at Airline Drive.

Lanes are blocked after an accident that happened around 5:30am.

Prepare to use the feeder road or Airline Drive as your alternate. The Hardy Toll Road is better if you’re rushing in. Airline is another alternate, but expect delays on area roadways as many are being diverted from the freeway at the Airline Drive exit.

There is a heavy police presence on the freeway at this hour. Stay tuned in to CW39 for the latest details on this morning traffic event.

