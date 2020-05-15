‘I literally cried for hours’: Black delivery driver speaks after being blocked in Oklahoma neighborhood

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A delivery driver is speaking out after he said he was detained because of his skin color while doing his job inside an Oklahoma gated community.

Travis Miller, who delivers home appliances and furniture, took to Facebook while he was blocked by the homeowners association president, who demanded to know why he was there.

Miller said several emotions ran through his mind when he was confronted by two strangers.

“I felt it was race-driven to me … like we don’t belong there,” Miller said in an interview Thursday.

“It all just hit me,” Miller said. “I literally cried for hours after the fact.”

Miller recorded Monday’s encounter on video and kept his seatbelt buckled the entire time.

“You don’t know if they are armed, and you don’t know if he has a firearm on him or in the car,” Miller said. “Parts of me wanted to get out of the truck, but I had to just tell myself to stay calm.”

Said the father of two: “I gotta make it home to my family.”

In Miller’s Facebook video, he said: “I got the president of the Homeowners Association got me blocked in.”

The man who identified himself as the HOA president, said “My name is David Stewart.”

Miller said in reply: “I don’t care what your name is. Get out of the way.”

Stewart said, “I want to know where you are going.”

Miller replied: “It’s none of your business.”

A second man said in the video: “Hey, all we want to know is why you’re in here and who gave you the gate code.”

Stewart and the unidentified man said the police were on their way.

Lee Roland, an advocate from United Voice Oklahoma, is just one of the thousands nationwide who were shocked by the nearly hour-long video.

“I’m 60 years old, and I know that I have to be careful,” Roland said. “I’ve gotta be extremely judicious about every move that I make.”

“As African Americans, we don’t want to say, ‘I’m afraid,’ but … a lot of times, unfortunately, that is the case,” Roland said.

The police never came, and Stewart eventually moved his car.

Miller said he is still shaken up, but added he’s back at work.

“I never expected this,” Miller said. “I was just trying to cover myself.”

Miller said his inbox and phone have been flooded with encouraging calls and texts.

Stewart hasn’t responded to requests for comment.