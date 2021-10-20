ICYMI: 21 passengers survive plane crash, deputy’s killer still on the loose, Friendswood gas fire put out

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Investigations to begin in plane crash

Twenty-one people managed to escape a plane crash in Waller County on Tuesday morning. Only two injuries were reported when the plane crashed.

Officials are calling the fact that everyone survived the crash a miracle.

The NTSB will take over when investigators arrive later Wednesday morning. The plane was taking the passengers to Boston to watch the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series.

Authorities still searching for deputy’s killer

Still no arrests or suspect description for the man who shot and killed a Precinct 4 deputy constable and injured two of his fellow deputies.

Pct. 4 Deputy Kareem Atkins was shot and killed last weekend at a night club in north Houston. He recently returned to work from paternity leave. Two other deputies remain hospitalized.

Firefighters put out gas fire in Friendswood

A massive gas fire is out after burning for hours Tuesday night.

The fire happened at East Castlewood Drive in Friendswood as the flames soared into the sky. Crews were able to extinguish the fire around 10 p.m.

