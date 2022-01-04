HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Police arrest all 3 suspects in robbery, chase

All three suspects in a high-speed chase in west Houston on Monday have been caught.

Those suspects ended-up ramming into another car in the Galleria area as they tried to get away.

Police said this was all following a robbery of a Boost Mobile store off Highway 290 in northwest Houston.

All three of the suspects are in their teens. Their identities haven’t been released.

Driver of deadly crash arrested for drunk driving

A teen driver is now facing murder charges for this deadly crash in Spring.

Investigators said Charbel Boueri was intoxicated and speeding at the time of the crash Sunday morning.

Police said an 18-year-old passenger was not buckled in and died at the scene. Two 13-year-old girls were also hurt.

Man suspected of murdering wife kills himself in Florida

A fugitive, accused of murdering his wife in La Marque, killed himself as soon as officers knocked on his door.

Detectives said Trent Paschal shot and killed his 30-year-old wife, Savannah, in October of 2020.

Despite the murder charge, a judge granted bond. Investigators say he cut off his ankle monitor last April and hadn’t been seen since.

Over the weekend, authorities got a tip that Paschal was asleep in a van at an RV park near Ocala, Fla.

When deputies knocked on the door, they say they heard a gunshot and found Paschal dead inside.

Mother’s ex-boyfriend indicted in West Texas teen’s death

A West Texas grand jury has indicted a man in the death of his ex-girlfriend’s 13-year-old daughter reported missing more than a decade ago.

The Mitchell County grand jury indicted 36-year-old Shawn Casey Adkins of Big Spring, Texas, on a murder count Thursday in the death of Hailey Dunn.

The body of the Colorado City Middle School student and cheerleader was reported missing in December 2010. Her body was found in April 2013 in a remote area near a lake about 30 miles northwest of Colorado City.

Adkins, who was arrested last June, has denied involvement in the girl’s death.

