#ICYMI | 9PM headlines you may have missed
HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Incase you missed the news at 9PM, Harris County’s $100 vaccine incentive program is being extended again. So far, nearly 56-thousand people have taken advantage of it.
That means the county has spent $5.6M to convince people to get their shots. The program will continue until September 30th.
For more of what you missed, just press play…
- Hispanic Heritage Month | Houston’s Raul Orlando Edwards shares his life storyRaul says salsa is a lot like life, every move complements the next. Originally from Panama, Orlando came to the states searching for the American Dream.
- Harris Co. extends $100 Cash Card Incentive Program for covid-19 vaccinesHOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Harris County Public Health COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites at Dick Graves Park and Bear Creek have reopen following what was Tropical Storm Nicholas. Harris County Judge, Lina Hidalgo is also extending the $100 cash card incentive for people who receive their first COVID-19 vaccine dose to September 30th, 2021. Harris […]
- Texans start strong but must improve before trip to BrownsHOUSTON, Texas (AP)- Quarterback Tyrod Taylor’s solid debut for Houston helped the Texans overcome the absence of Deshaun Watson and start the season with a victory over the Jaguars. Now the Texans will look to improve before a much bigger test this week when they travel to play the Cleveland Browns. Taylor is getting another chance […]
- Tropics: Nicholas is the 19th storm to strike the U.S. in less than two yearsHOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) It’s an amazing statistic. Since last year, nineteen named storms have made landfall in the U.S. When you see those landfalls on a map, it’s even more amazing. Especially hard hit is Louisiana, where six of those nineteen storms made landfall. Of those six, four were hurricanes. That includes Laura, Delta and […]
- Tropics: Nearly six times more storms than yearly averageHOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) In the last 17 months, 19 storms have hit the United States. Making for nearly six times more activity than the annual average. CW39 Houston Meteorologist Star Harvey has a breakdown, plus a look the names already taken and the ones that are next on the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane name list.